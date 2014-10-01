Oracle unveils version 9 of Oracle ERP Cloud

Over at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, the company has announced an updated version of Oracle ERP Cloud which offers greater flexibility to allow customers to migrate cloud-wards at their own pace.

Version 9 of Oracle ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Cloud incorporates a swathe of applications specifically tailored for customers in certain industries, which includes governments and education. It represents a cost-effective way to strengthen core business operations, Oracle boasts.

It's built around a philosophy of incremental cloud adoption, meaning customers can move to the cloud at their own pace, and progress has been made on the mobile front, allowing users to better handle their affairs on the go if necessary. For example, using Project Team Member Mobile, staff can update their progress on existing tasks wherever they are.

Oracle ERP Cloud consists of Oracle Financials Cloud, Oracle Procurement Cloud, and Oracle Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Cloud, with a myriad of improvements made across the board.

To pick out Financials Cloud as an example, there's a new "sunburst" view to better display and understand key data, a simplified mobile interface that provides real-time fiscal results, and cross-currency payments for settling invoices, among many other tweaks.

Indeed, there are new services and interfaces across the board, and improved reporting and analysis features too.

Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development, commented: "The right ERP cloud can enable an organisation to modernise back-office operations, empower its people, and maximise value. Complete, best-in-class ERP that is delivered via a practical adoption path is critical to the success of modern businesses and organisations. We have delivered rich enhancements and new products in Oracle ERP Cloud Release 9 to help customers streamline their business practices and transform their companies."

Oracle ERP Cloud is available in over 50 countries, in 23 languages.