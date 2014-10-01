Red faces all round as HTC One (M8) bends just as much as the iPhone 6

When reports first surfaced that the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were susceptible to bending after a just a few days of everyday use, it looked as if Apple had a major problem on its hands. Tech blogs and Apple haters were quick to seize on the flaw, coining the term BendGate.

Apple downplayed the problem, saying it had only received nine complaints relating to bent phones - out of ten million sales -and now independent testing by Consumer Reports shows not only does it take a lot of force to bend an iPhone 6, but the HTC One (M8) also deforms when the exact same amount of pressure is applied.

Consumer Reports used an Instron compression test machine to apply pressure to six smartphones --the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, HTC One (M8), iPhone 5, LG G3, and Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

Video: Watch rival smartphones exposed to the iPhone 6 Plus bendgate test

The tests applied 10lbs of force for 30 seconds, then upped the pressure in 10lb increments, noting when the phones began to bend.

Both the iPhone 6 and HTC One (M8) bent when 70lbs of pressure was applied. The iPhone 6 Plus held out until 90lbs, the older iPhone 5 and LG G3 withstood up to 130lbs, and the strongest of the bunch was the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 which took 150lbs of pressure before it started to yield.

After testing had completed, both the iPhone 6 and HTC One (M8) continued to work, despite being badly bent out of shape, so additional pressure was applied to discover at what point it really was game over. The HTC smartphone gave up first, at 90lbs, followed by the iPhone 6 at 100lbs.

Consumer Reports also tested some pencils for comparison, and found it took 80lbs to break four.

Trouble is, these tests aren't foolproof. It's very different applying concentrated pressure in a controlled lab environment, to the unpredictable pressure of a pair of skinny jeans and a smartphone in the back pocket.

We've not heard any complaints about the HTC One M8 being bendy - maybe there's a reason?