Angry Birds and angry staff: Rovio announces major job cuts

The developer of the popular mobile game Angry Birds has announced staff job cuts of up to 130 employees.

Rovio did not did confirm a date from which the job cuts will take place, but did announce that they would happen "sooner rather than later."

The redundancies, which will account for 16 per cent of the firm's workforce, were announced online by the company's chief executive Mikael Hed.

"We have been building our team on assumptions of faster growth than have materialised," he said.

As a result, the company will have to simplify its business structure, focusing on the three areas with the highest growth potential: games, media and consumer products.

While the firm has branches located in Sweden, Japan, China, South Korea and the UK, the cuts are only expected to affect its Finland offices.

According to Rovio, Angry Birds is the number one paid mobile application of all time. Since launching on iOS in 2009, the game has expanded into a fully-fledged brand, encompassing a TV series, toys and even an animated movie due to be released in 2016.

Despite the success of the video game franchise, Rovio announced net profits in 2013 that were less than half that of the previous year's figures.

Alongside the planned job cuts, the Finnish company also announced that former Nokia chief executive Pekka Rantala would be succeeding Mikael Hed at the beginning of 2015. Rovio will be hoping that his 20-plus years of experience within consumer products will help turn around the company's fortunes.