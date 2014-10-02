EMC appoints former Apple sales head as new CFO

EMC has raided the stable of former Apple employees for its new chief financial officer Zane Rowe with the constant investor request to spin off its VMware arm top of his agenda.

The US-based storage specialist announced Rowe would be replacing David Goulden who has moved to become CEO of EMC Information Infrastructure and the two will work in tandem during the transition period.

“Zane brings to EMC a unique blend of extremely valuable skills and experience both as a world-class CFO in complex, multi-business environments and as a highly- accomplished corporate strategist. We look forward to having Zane as a key member of the EMC executive leadership team,” stated Joe Tucci, EMC chairman and CEO.

Rowe has spent his 19-year career working on the financial and corporate strategy side of things and much of this time was at Continental Airlines where he rose through the ranks to become executive VP and CFO.

Following an established career at what eventually became United Continental Airlines, Rowe moved on to Apple where he was given the task of heading up North American sales and reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook from May 2012 until May 2014.

Rowe’s biggest task right off the bat, according to ZDNet, is to handle the continued efforts from investors to force EMC to spin off its successful virtualisation arm VMware.

Both sides are yet to comment on the matter publicly and the movement has gotten stronger since a $1 billion [£620 million] investment from the hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. that was supposedly an effort to break the two apart.

EMC bought 80 per cent of VMware back in 2003 for around $635 million [£392 million] in cash and it hasn’t moved to buy the remaining 20 per cent since or made any indication that it will be doing so soon.

