HP unveils mammoth Slate 17 Android tablet

HP has upped the ante on its competitors by confirming the Slate 17 three-in-one Android tablet will be hitting UK stores in the New Year.

The new large form-factor tablet is designed to appeal to customers that want a tablet, laptop and television all in one with a built in stand that helps the latter two uses.

“Our customers are asking for a large form factor entertainment device to allow multiple people to enjoy content together,” said Louis Perrin, director, consumer products, Printing and Personal Systems Group, HP EMEA. “The HP Slate announced today brings Android users’ movies, games and music to life on a large 17in HD display for an immersive multi-user experience you can’t get on a phone or tablet.”

Star of the show is the 17.3in HD IPS touchscreen display that is specifically designed for widescreen viewing and has BeatsAudio speakers built-in to maximise sound quality. The stand on the back has two different positions so it can be used in upright mode, reclined for the gaming mode or completely flat.

In the connectivity department it benefits from Bluetooth and a media card reader as well as full-sized HDMI and USB 2.0 ports to make the most out of its entertainment capabilities with an Intel chip under the hood to power the show.

HP is by no means new to the supersized tablet sector after it released the HP Slate 21 that was panned by an ITProPortal.com review last year due to a laggy touchscreen and small amount of both onboard memory and RAM.

The HP Slate 17 will go on sale early next year with prices set to be close to the €449 [£352] it is charging European customers and is available in yellow and white colour-ways.

