Intel relegates Qualcomm to top non-Apple tablet market

Intel is top dog in the non-Apple tablet market with its tablet processors beating out competition from Qualcomm in the sales department to tally just shy of 20 per cent of all shipments.

Read more: Intel CEO confirms smartphone and tablet push at IDF

Strategy Analytics’ “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Q2 2014: Intel Grabs Number Two Spot” report shows that Intel scored 19 per cent of the global revenue that was enough to shunt Qualcomm into third place on 17 per cent.

“The non-Apple tablet AP market leadership position continues to change hands and during Q2 2014 it was Intel’s turn. Strategy Analytics notes that previously six companies held the non-iPad tablet AP leadership position, which continues to be a challenging one to sustain. Strategy Analytics believes that Intel is on a good trajectory to achieve its 40 million tablet AP shipment goal in 2014,” stated Sravan Kundojjala, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

The top five was headed by Apple on 26 per cent of the global revenue share and after Intel and Qualcomm in second and third, MediaTek and Samsung closed out the top five for Q2 2014.

One name missing from the list was Nvidia, however, Strategy Analytics noted strong growth from the firm and that it thinks “Nvidia is well-positioned to grab high-profile tablet design-wins with its 64-bit Tegra K1 chip in the second half of 2014”.

Qualcomm continues to dominate the smartphone application processor market with over half of all revenues with Apple taking second place on that list with just 14 per cent of the market and Intel not even close to the top five.

Read more: Dell and Intel launch ‘world’s thinnest’ tablet

That situation could change after Intel invested $1.5 billion [£930 million] for a 20 per cent stake in China’s Tsinghua Unigroup to try and trigger off growth for devices that carry the firm’s smartphone processors in the emerging markets of the Far East and Asia.

Image Credit: Flickr (Intel Free Press)