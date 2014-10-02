Microsoft launches new Office 365 plans for SMBs

Microsoft has released a new set of Office 365 plans designed specifically to meet the needs of businesses with up to 250 employees.

The new plans, which were originally announced back in July, should provide even more flexibility for SMBs by offering enterprise-grade tools at more affordable prices.

In total, Microsoft has launched three new plans, each with its own price point and user features.

Office 365 Business Essentials is available on a year's subscription for £3.10 each month and offers the core cloud services required by most business such as Office Online, cloud storage and file sharing. Office 365 Business includes the full desktop installation of Office application alongside OneDrive cloud storage and costs £7 a month.

Customers wishing to combine all the features from the above plans can invest in Office 365 Business Premium for £7.80 per month based on an annual commitment.

Microsoft confirmed that the new plans will replace the existing Office 365 packages being offered to SMBs over time. If business are signed up to one of the pre-existing plans, such as Small Business, Small Business Premium or Midsize Business, they should visit their Office 365 admin centre for details on how the new plans are likely to affect them.

The software company also added that Office 365 Enterprise plans are not affected by the change.

UK businesses looking for more information on the new plans or those wishing to sign up can do so here.