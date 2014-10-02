Mobile app of the day: ZenMate

So you want to protect your personal information while using the internet? Get yourself a VPN like ZenMate. This app will encrypt your web browser traffic so that it can't be easily snooped on by other people. It can hide your real location by using a proxy – you can make web servers think you are using the internet from a different location in the world. That means you can access websites that might be blocked in your own country.

This isn't about giving people a license to do naughty things – it is about protecting your own online privacy. If you use public Wi-Fi networks you might want to ensure that what you are doing can't be tracked – encryption will help you keep information secure.

ZenMate also has the capability to protect you from harmful websites that might hide dangers like malware or phishing scams. Oh, and there's a data compression feature too, so that those on a fixed data tariff can make the most of it.

Click here to download ZenMate for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: ZenMate

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free