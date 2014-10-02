Deal: Save £93 on a Canon PIXMA printer in bronze from Amazon

Amazon has the Canon PIXMA MG6450 All-in-One Wi-Fi Printer/Copier/Scanner in bronze for a low £47.24. This is the lowest price we have seen, since the device normally retails for £140.

If a whopping 67 per cent saving wasn't enough, the generous folks at Amazon have also thrown in free delivery on top.

The PIXMA MG6450 is designed to be both stylish and functional, and can print files and photos directly from the cloud via its Wi-Fi connection.

It also boasts 5 inks for superior prints with up to 4800dpi and min. 2pl quality.

At such a low price, but with such high quality, this would be a perfect printer for a new student at university, or for a home office whose current printer is on its way out.

