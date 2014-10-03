7 of the most expensive items of gaming gear in existence

So many of us love gaming, but do we love it so much we would pay over a thousand pounds for a premium edition of Resident Evil 6? Or a gem studded Xbox for nine grand?

Yes, these things do exist, and are for sale if you can afford them, according to the site The Richest. Some other gaming gems for those who like to pee away their money? A Rose Gold Xbox One and PS4 for £8,672, a VRX racing simulator for £15,500, and a gold plated Xbox 360 Faceplate for £22,299.

The big boys here are a Playstation 3 Supreme you can buy for $323,000 (£200,000) It’s encased in 22-karat gold and 58 half-karat diamonds, and there’s only three of these in world, as well as a Nintendo Wii Supreme that’s $481,250 (£298,000), built by the same guy, and again, only three ever made.

So many of us love gaming, just thank God it doesn’t cost this much money for the average consumer, but if you have the money for any of these goodies, if you gotta have it, you gotta have it.