After the recent U2 debacle, Apple is getting involved in music again

Apple thinks music subscription services are too expensive, according to re/code's sources.

The tech giant is reportedly in discussions with major record labels to create a new pricing structure that would allow it to sell music streaming for less than its current $10 (£6.20) level. The existing rate was initially agreed between the music industry and streaming services like Spotify and Rhapsody.

Beats Music, an online streaming service was purchased by Apple earlier this year, and re/code's sources say that Apple has been talking to music labels about a new set of rights and features it would like to include on a revamped version of the service, alongside the new pricing structure. This report follows quashed rumours that Apple was thinking of closing down the service altogether.

Spotify currently gives 70 per cent of its revenue to the owners of the music, including labels, publishers and independent artists, in accordance with the popularity of their music on the service. The music owners then distribute the revenue amongst artists, according to the terms of each individual deal.

Streaming services have caused plenty of controversy over the last few years, with Radiohead's Thom York labelling Spotify "the last desperate fart of a dying corpse," last year in an interview with the Guardian. He also said that musicians needed to fight against the "Spotify thing."

Yorke may yet be lead the way in modern music consumption, after his latest album 'Tomorrow's Modern Boxes', released exclusively on the BitTorrent's peer-to-peer service, reached one million downloads in just six days.