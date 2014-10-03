Daily tech deals: Save £105 on cheap PS4 bundle (Fifa 15, Wolfenstein, Infamous First Light, Minecraft)

ShopTo has a cracking PS4 games console bundle available, packing FIFA 15, Minecraft, Infamous First Light and Wolfenstein in for a low £369.85. Plus they've even thrown in free delivery with dispatch on the same day you order.

Since this normally retails for £474.96, it works out as a grand total saving of £105 - which is a not too shabby 22 per cent.

The PS4 is being widely lauded as the must-have console of this generation, garnering critical acclaim across the board. If you want to get your hands on one, click the link here to go to the ShopTo site.

You can also check out our review of the console here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.