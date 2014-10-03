Fancy a tablet for £65? Tesco's hudl2 could be just the ticket

Tesco has today unveiled its second-generation Android tablet, the hudl2, featuring a bigger screen than the original, as well as a "pioneering" parental control app.

The app has been developed in partnership with The Parent Zone and enables parents to set up profiles which can be tailored according to their children's ages and suitability, meaning everyone in a family can use the same device safely.

Limits can also be set to ensure kids only use the tablet for a certain amount of time. Vicki Shotbolt, the CEO of The Parent Zone, describes the app as being "more parent friendly than anything we have seen before."

The tablet also features: an 8.3in display with 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution, Android KitKat 4.4.2, 16GB of storage, dual band Wi-Fi and an Intel Atom quad-core processor. Add to this a 5-megapixel rear camera, 1.2-megapixel front camera, eight hours of battery life and Dolby optimised stereo speakers and this tablet shapes up as a pretty nifty budget device.

For that added piece of personalisation, the hudl2 comes in eight colours and can be customised with a range of additional accessories.

The tablet will officially go on sale on 9 October in over 800 Tesco stores for £129, or for as little as £65 through Tesco's Clubcard boost scheme.

Tesco's Michael Comish said, "We know customers want easy, accessible technology that the whole family can use whether working, shopping, gaming, learning or just taking some time out. Cutting-edge technology doesn't have to come with a big price tag."