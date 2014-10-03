Forza Horizon 2 out now for Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Video game fans who like to live life in the fast lane will be thrilled to hear that today marks the European launch of Forza Horizon 2.

The newly released open-world racing game allows players to race more than 200 different vehicles through a fictional setting based in southern Europe.

Microsoft has also announced that fans of the game, which is available on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles, can also download the Forza Hub free-of-charge to experience a host of extra features. Described as the "all-in-one app for everything happening in the world of Forza," the hub allows gamers to access news, community announcements and monthly Forza rewards.

The My Forza section of the hub will enable users to check out any Rewards they are eligible for, along with their current Forza Score and Tier Level.

The hub will also provide a quick and easy way for gamers to find hints and tips on how to increase their score across all participating Forza games. A "Friends Compare" feature on the My Forza page enables users to see how their friends are performing.

Since its release in North America at the end of last month, the game has received largely favourable reviews, with many outlets praising the title's graphics and attention to detail.

Forza Horizon 2 is the latest instalment in the Forza Motorsport series of games developed by Turn 10 Studios. It will be hoping to replicate the success of previous titles, which have collectively sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.