Google Chrome shows impressive gains in worldwide browser market

Google Chrome saw more users than ever flock to its cross-platform browser in September as it recorded its biggest ever share of the global browser market.

Figures from Net Market Share showed Chrome took 17.69 per cent of the worldwide market, which represented a rise of 1.58 per cent and it only trails Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser was the biggest loser in September as it dropped off by a surprising 1.05 per cent to sit on 11.84 per cent whereas Internet Explorer dropped very slightly [0.09 per cent] to stay on 49.12 per cent.

In the mobile browser market, Chrome [21.48 per cent] finally passed the Android Browser [20.7 per cent] that was its predecessor by rising by 1.82 per cent yet it still trails Safari, which has a 44.63 per cent share of the mobile market.

Worryingly the outdated Android Browser posted a small 0.09 per cent increase in usage despite the fact there is a major privacy flaw in every version of the browser that affects any users that haven’t installed a firmware update recently.

Net Market Share’s figures also showed that Windows 8 usage is on the wane with a drop of 1.11 per cent in market share from August to September handing Windows 7 1.50 per cent more than it had in the previous period.

It meant that Windows 7 took 52.71 per cent of the worldwide OS market share ahead of Windows XP with 23.87 per cent, Windows 8.1 on 6.67 per cent and Windows 8 took 5.59 per cent, while OS X could only register 6.4 per cent.

Those Windows 8 numbers will remain stagnant or drop off slightly until Windows 10 comes out and the level of praise it receives will make some kind of difference to those weighty Windows 7 numbers.