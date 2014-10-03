Huawei Ascend Y550 budget Android smartphone unveiled

Budget Android smartphones are all the rage these days, and you don't need to spend much money to get yourself a neat little handset and features such as 4G (for example, look at the Moto G or EE Kestrel).

And Huawei is the latest phone manufacturer to pitch in another 4G cheapie, the Ascend Y550. Speaking of the EE Kestrel, by the way, this phone is based on that model (which Huawei built for the network operator).

The Y550 packs a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU, and a 4.5in screen with a resolution of 854 x 480, and a 5 megapixel camera with flash and autofocus. There's also a 2 megapixel front-facer, and a 2,000mAh battery.

4G LTE is supported too, as mentioned, and the OS is Android 4.4 (KitKat). Huawei claims the handset boasts the style of a premium phone, but it's also easy to use with smartphone novices in mind. There's a simple Android UI option that makes things really easy for the less tech savvy.

Rhys Saunders, Sales Director of Huawei UK, commented: "We are proud to launch the latest in our Y Series range, the Ascend Y550, bringing 4G connectivity to the wider market with a device that is packed full of premium features at an affordable price. The Ascend Y550 is the perfect entry level device for any age range thanks to our Emotion UI allowing you to customise the interface whether you're new to smartphones or are an experienced user."

Expect it to tip up at just under £100 from mid-October on O2 and from Amazon, with other outlets following in November (namely EE, Tesco Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Argos).