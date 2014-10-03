Facebook has promised to make a change, but what is it?

After coming under fire this summer for revealing that it carried out a social experiment on over 700,000 unwitting users back in 2012, the behemoth that is Facebook has admitted defeat and promised to change how experiments are performed in the future.

Basically, the experiment involved manipulating news feeds by adjusting the amount of "emotive" content to see whether exposure to more negative or positive posts caused the reader to post negatively or positively themselves.

CTO Mike Schroepfer said, "It is clear now that there are things we should have done differently. For example, we should have considered other non-experimental ways to do this research.

"The research would also have benefited from more extensive review by a wider and more senior group of people. Last, in releasing the study, we failed to communicate clearly why and how we did it."

New guidelines mean that, if a study relates to something that users are likely to consider "deeply personal," senior-level employees will have to carry out an advanced review process before the research can begin.

Facebook has also said it will hold six-week training seminars on research practices and has even set up an online portal providing public access to all of its research projects, covering areas such as data science, artificial intelligence and user experience.