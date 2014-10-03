Rumour: Google launching its own WhatsApp-killing messaging service

A new report suggests Google is about to go head-to-head with the likes of WhatsApp, WeChat and Viber by launching its own mobile chat application.

The Economic Times, citing sources close to the matter, claims that the search engine giant is set to test the messaging service in India and other emerging markets soon.

Google apparently sent product manager Nikhyl Singhal to India last month to gain a better understanding of the mobile messaging ecosystem already in place. It has also been reported that Singhal has carried out similar tasks in surrounding Asian countries.

The decision to develop its own messaging service follows Google's failure to acquire WhatsApp. Facebook eventually purchased the mobile chat application for $19 billion (£11.8 billion) earlier this year, but it has since been reported that Google had their own bid of $10 billion (£6.2 billion) rejected.

Google's own service, which is in the early stages of development, could see a launch next year. The application is expected to go against the grain somewhat by not forcing users to adopt a Google login.

Google will be hoping that the promise of a free to use app will lure some of India's 65 million WhatsApp users over to its new service. Currently WhatsApp charges users 53 Indian Rupees (53 pence) annually after one year of use.

It is likely Google will launch the messaging service in other regions if the test run in developing markets proves successful.

When pressed for further information on the app's development, a Google spokesperson said that the firm refuses to comment on speculation.