Tesla’s next electric car: Elon Musk’s D unveiled early?

Earlier this week, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk teased the company's next electric car on Twitter, writing, somewhat suggestively, that he would "unveil the D and something else" on 9 October.

However, you may be able to set your sight on the car even earlier than that, after pictures claiming to show the new model were leaked online.

Read more: Elon Musk opens all Tesla Motors patents to the public, calls patents "a lottery ticket to a lawsuit"

There's currently no confirmation that the photo is real, but it would be a difficult Photoshop attempt to pull off, particularly given the reflection of the photographer visible in the car's nameplate.

Surfacing on the Tesla Motors Club forum, the image appears to show a previously unseen black "Model S P85D." While Tesla does already sell Model S P85 models, there has been much speculation as to what the D-version will bring in terms of spec upgrades.

Rumours include that the "D" stands for dual motor and will offer all-wheel drive, a feature already confirmed for the company's forthcoming Model X SUV. Other industry experts have suggested that Tesla's new vehicle may demonstrate the advances it has made with driverless technology.

In any case, there has been no official word yet on the car's specification or price tag. Tesla fans could, understandably, be more excited by the "something else" that is also set to be revealed next week. Suggestions have included a larger battery or even a new vehicle entirely.

Read more: New Jersey bans the sale of Tesla cars in surprise ruling

Whatever is ultimately revealed, Elon Musk has implied it is likely to be something not seen before in the automobile industry.

"Tesla is a Silicon Valley company," he said. "I mean, if we're not the leader, then shame on us."