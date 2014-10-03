Thom Yorke’s BitTorrent album reaches a million downloads

BitTorrent has released the sales figures for Thom Yorke's surprise album release, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.

The Radiohead frontman took his fans and the entire music world by surprise last week by making his second solo album available through the peer-to-peer network.

It has now been confirmed that the bundle has achieved over a million downloads in the six days since launch. However, BitTorrent did add that the figure included downloads of the free single and video as well as the $6 album, as Yorke requested exact sales figures to be withheld.

Even if the figures don't reveal exactly how much money Yorke has made from the release, they are impressive enough to suggest an alternative way for musicians to earn a living. Streaming services, in particular, have come under fire recently for the smaller-than-expected payouts they give to artists.

In an interview with The Guardian, the chief content officer at BitTorrent, Matt Mason said that Tomorrow's Modern Boxes emerged as a way of circumventing standard online music distribution.

"This album was born out of these conversations we had on how the Internet should work for artists: the vision we both share, which is that at present we don't have a sustainable business model for artists on the Internet."

While many will claim that a peer-to-peer release is only viable for artists with large fan bases such as Yorke, BitTorrent has confirmed that it is already looking for its next music partnership.

Critical reception to Tomorrow's Modern Boxes has so far been favourable, with the album currently holding a score of 74 on Metacritic. The album can be downloaded here.