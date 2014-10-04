[WATCH] The iPhone 6 review

For the full review see: The iPhone 6 review

While wave after wave of Samsungs, Sonys, LGS and HTCS have muscled onto our shelves, each toting a bigger screen than the last, Apple has stubbornly refused to enter the smartphone arms race. Until now.

The iPhone 6 marks a step change in the evolution of Apple's smartphone range. Its 4.7 inch screen moves firmly into phablet territory, yet the iPhone 6 still boasts a super slim design alongside an improved A8 processor and upgraded battery. But is it enough to cement Apple's position as the premium smartphone manufacturer?

For starters, the screen is perfectly clear and sharp. It packs Apple's Retina HD technology with a 326ppi pixel density, and it hits the size sweet spot of fitting perfectly in your hand.The two cameras are decent enough.

The rear facing one is the same 8 megapixel offering that came with the iPhone 5S, while the selfie snapper on the front is once more 1.2 megapixels. You can edit photos straight away on device, and a nifty new slow motion feature allows you to shoot film at reduced speeds, but it can't compare with some of the other flagship cameras on the market.

This is just the tip of the iceberg though. The iPhone 6 is promised as the best iPhone ever – check out our full review on ITProPortal to see if the reality lives up to the dream.