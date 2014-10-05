HTC One M8 beats iPhone to scoop phone of 2014 at T3 Gadget Awards

T3's Gadget Awards for 2014 have all been given out, and HTC has won the phone of the year category.

The flagship HTC One M8, praised by many for everything from its build quality to those excellent speakers, scooped the top accolade. It was followed by Samsung's Galaxy S5, and Apple's iPhone 5S was in third place. Perhaps next year, the freshly released iPhone 6 models will do better...

There were plenty of other awards given out, of course, and Apple did well elsewhere with the MacBook Pro with Retina Display winning the laptop category, and the Mac Pro scooping the Design Innovation Award.

The Samsung HU8500 was crowned TV of the year (for those of you with a couple of grand to spare), and the GoPro Hero3+ Black Edition nabbed camera of the year.

Brand of the year was Netflix, and the fitness wearable category was won by the Jawbone UP24.

As for the overall Gadget of the Year? That was the Sony PlayStation 4, which unsurprisingly also took the Gaming award.

And finishing on the people who picked up awards, Tech Personality of the Year was named as Richard Ayoade, and James Dyson hoovered up the T3 Tech Legend title.