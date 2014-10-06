Apple will reveal new iPads next week, on 16 October

Apple is due to launch new iPad models this month, but it seems that this might happen sooner than everyone thought.

Previously, the rumour mill had pegged the date for the big iPad reveal at 21 October, but now it seems that the launch is set to happen on 16 October – which is next week – at least according to Recode.

If this is indeed correct, then we'll know very soon, as Apple will have to be sending the press invitations out imminently.

Cupertino is expected to take the wraps off a new full-size iPad (possibly called the Air 2, or possibly not, who knows with Apple) and a refreshed iPad mini – there's also been buzz about a gold coloured iPad finally becoming available. The Touch ID fingerprint sensor is also due to be added to Apple's tablets, as is the Apple Pay system according to some speculation (Apple Pay goes live in the US very shortly, with the release of iOS 8.1).

Sadly, the 12.9in supersized iPad isn't on the cards, as it won't launch until next spring (according to the grapevine).

Apple is also expected to show off new iMacs, and Yosemite, the latest incoming version of OS X. Recode says the event will be a more "laid back affair" compared to last month's iPhone launch, which sounds like code for "we blew the budget on U2".

