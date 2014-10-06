Bale, DiCaprio decline Steve Jobs role, leaving door open for Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Okay, so the Ashton Kutcher Steve Jobs biopic came and went, but the big, major Steve Jobs bio is still in development at Sony, with a script penned by Aaron Sorkin.

At one point, David Fincher looked like he was up to direct the movie, and his choice to play Jobs was Christian Bale, which is brilliant casting. Neither scenario came to pass, and now apparently Leonardo DiCaprio is out as well. Frankly, we weren’t aware that Leo was up to play him, and we’re not entirely convinced about the casting.

DiCaprio does like to play complicated people, and Jobs was nothing if not complicated. But while you could really believe Bale in the role of being an angry, complicated visionary, we’re not sure if we could quite see Leo in that scenario as much.

As the Hollywood Reporter tells us, Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) is the current director attached to the Sony Jobs biopic, and Sony’s current wish list includes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Bradley Cooper.