Cortana can now make your decisions with a coin toss

Ever found yourself hunting around in your pocket for a coin to flick when it comes to resolving those impossible to make decisions in life?

Sometimes, you just don't have a coin to hand, but if you've got your Windows Phone smartphone (with Windows Phone 8.1 and Cortana on board), you can now get Microsoft's virtual assistant to flip a coin for you.

Cortana is being constantly tinkered with and updated, with the latest addition (that Neowin spotted) being a coin toss, complete with a shiny coin on-screen – and she can also roll dice if you prefer to let fate guide your hand in that manner.

Maybe Microsoft will add the ability to roll multiple dice in the future, and then tack on a game of "Risk" you can play with the digital assistant.

Or not.

At any rate, if you didn't know already, Cortana isn't a US-only feature any more – you can now quiz her over in the UK, at least if your handset has been updated with Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1.

The Nokia Lumia 735, which has just gone on sale at Carphone Warehouse, has the virtual assistant on board for example...