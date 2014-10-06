Mozilla planning to release 64-bit Firefox browser

Mozilla is working on bringing a 64-bit official version of Firefox to the Windows operating system, according to product manager Javaun Moradi.

In a meeting plan page, Moradi revealed that the software firm has been working on the project for some years but that outstanding engineering work still needed to be completed regarding "test coverage, plugin compat work, and installer work."

The product manager also stressed that while most of the online community are not aware of 64-bit browsers, the benefits they can provide in terms of stability, performance and security were still worth pursuing.

"Most of the world has no idea what 64-bit means," he said. "They can already do everything they want to do online. Many will only notice 64-bit if their experience breaks. Our job is to deliver the benefits—even if they're invisible—and avoid the breakage."

Google Chrome and Internet Explorer already offer 64-bit editions that provide improved performance when compared to their 32-bit versions.

Will Harris, a software engineer, emphasised the benefits available during a blog post. "Our measurements have shown that the native 64-bit version of Chrome has improved speed on many of our graphics and media benchmarks," he said.

Firefox users wishing to experience the web browser as a 64-bit application can do so already through the Nightly channel version of the browser or a third-party build such as Pale Moon.

However, the lack of an official stable 64-bit Firefox browser looks set to change as Mozilla looks to stay competitive with the rest of the browser landscape.