No such thing as a sexy mouse? Logitech's new M320 will change your mind

Wireless mice are a dime-a-dozen these days, with new ones from all sorts of manufacturers coming along all the time. But when Logitech releases one then notice must be taken, as it and Microsoft are two of the premiere mouse makers on the market.

The company has just announced its latest offering, the M320 wireless mouse, which it touts as both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. The new peripheral has a lot to be excited about, even if it's just a mouse, or at least that's what the company promises.

Logitech claims the curved design is for a perfect fit in the hand, the optical sensor provides precision, soft rubber grips and a wide scroll wheel help users navigate better. There is also a wide range of compatibility, with Windows, OS X, Chrome and Linux operating systems all included.

"Thanks to our advanced energy-efficient engineering and the fact that the mouse automatically puts itself to sleep when you are not using it, you can go longer between battery changes. Plus, the Nano receiver gives you the reliability of a cord and the convenience of wireless freedom. With the modern design and several color options, including blue, red, black and gray, this mouse easily fits neatly into any workspace," Logitech says.

Pricing and release date are not mentioned and it seems the product is not yet available on the site, but it will likely be very soon.