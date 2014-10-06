Nokia Lumia 735 now on sale at Carphone Warehouse

If you're in the market for a new Windows Phone handset, then there's now another option available from Carphone Warehouse in the form of the Nokia Lumia 735.

The Lumia 735 comes in the usual range of vibrant colours – including green and orange, and a Carphone Warehouse exclusive "brilliant blue" colour (there's plain black if you want that, as well) – and it costs £200 SIM-free, or you can bag it on contracts starting at £17 per month with the handset free.

If you're willing to stump up £60 up-front, then you can get a monthly contract for £12.

The Lumia 735 boasts a 4.7in display, and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 CPU. It has a 6.7 megapixel rear camera, and a 5 megapixel front camera for quality selfies, along with a 2,200 mAh battery which gives a claimed 17 hours talk time. The handset runs Windows Phone 8.1, and the 735 will be the first phone to offer voice assistant Cortana in the UK.

Later in October, another trio of Lumia phones are coming to Carphone Warehouse in an exclusive yellow colour – namely the Nokia Lumia 530, 630 and 635. These handsets are already out in green, orange and black, with the super-cheap Lumia 530 being available from £8.50 per month (or £90 SIM-free).