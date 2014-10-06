This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Positive Steps set out to complete a full technology refresh including an upgrade from Citrix Presentation Server, Microsoft Office 2003 and ageing PC hardware. 10ZiG Technology Citrix certified 8848c Zero Clients were implemented as part of Positive Steps’ technology refresh at their offices in Oldham. PSO has also utilised 10ZiG’s PC re-purposing software, NoTouch, to turn existing PCs into Zero Clients.The 10ZiG solution has provided speed of access,security, continuity and will continue to grow alongside Positive Steps.

[pdfjs-viewer url=/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/PositiveStepsCaseStudy.pdfviewer_height=885px fullscreen=false download=true print=true openfile=false]