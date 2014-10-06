Two UK firms vie for enterprise tablet app supremacy in Tabby Awards /Business 2014

The Tabby Awards /Business 2014 finalists have been announced with 75 of the best business tablet apps battling it out to be crowned the best in class on Android, Apple and Windows.

Read more: Tabby Awards /Business highlights best tablet apps

Among those shortlisted are two apps from the UK in the shape of Workshare Mobile and iPresent, two from Hungary, one from Germany and the majority of the applications are from the USA.

Workshare Mobile is up for the iPad – Collaboration award alongside four other apps all from the USA that include Bluebeam Revu iPad, Jive Mobile, Procore Technologies and Zamurai Mobile Whiteboard.

The other UK based app up for a prize, iPresent, is up for the best iPad – Presentation app against Adobe Voice and SlideShark both from the USA.

Some of the other categories across which prizes are awarded include Communications and Marketing, Education and Training, Finance and Accounting, and Creation, Design and Editing.

All 75 apps shortlisted were chosen by an internationally renowned panel of 20 independent judges that was chaired by the author of "Billion Dollar App" Alex Bratton with entries from a dozen countries.

A list of all the finalists can be found right here with all the winners being announced later on this year.