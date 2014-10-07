This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

10ZiG Technology are the emerging market leader in the development of Thin & Zero Client Technology for desktop virtualisation (VDI), application delivery and the cloud. 10ZiG Thin Clients are energy efficient, easy to manage, and offer a low TCO which is backed up by their outstanding and cost FREE 10ZiG Manager console. 10ZiG offer devices which support the latest virtualisation clients such as Citrix, VMware,Microsoft, vWorkspace, RedHat, Virtual Bridges and 2X.

They come in a wide variety of form factors and are available in Windows Embedded 8, Windows Embedded 7, Linux and Zero Clients. These devices support VESA mounting, wireless capability, dual screen and quad screen. 10ZiG offer a flexible 30 day FREE evaluation of all their devices.

10ZiG has achieved many firsts in the Thin Client Marketplace including being the first Thin Client vendor to offer Windows Embedded and Windows Embedded 8 devices. 10ZiG's 5848c Zero Client is also the world's first Citrix Zero Client to support local flash redirection.

10ZiG’s EU Headquarters is located in the UK and sell products through a worldwide network of VAR’s. Industry affiliations include such memberships in IBM’s PartnerWorld for Developers, Citrix Ready Partner Program, VMware Partner, Microsoft Partner, Quest vWorkspace Ready Programs, etc.

For more information, visit us at www.10ZiG.eu or call +44 (0)116 214 8 650

Address

Unit S2, Troon Way Business Centre

Humberstone Lane

Leicester

Telephone: +44 116 214 8650

Email: info@10zig.eu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/10ZiGEMEA

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10ZiGTechnology

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/10zig-technology