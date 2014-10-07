This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

1E is the pioneer and global leader in Efficient IT solutions. 1E’s mission is to identify unused IT, help remove it and optimize everything else. 1E Efficient IT solutions help reduce servers, network bandwidth constraints, software licenses and energy consumption.

Our headquarters are in London and New York and we have offices in Paris and New Delhi. With more than 20 million licenses deployed worldwide, 1,600 organizations in 42 countries trust us to help them to work efficiently, productively and sustainably. To date, our customers make $1.4 billion in efficiency savings. This includes $800m in energy costs alone and a reduction in CO2 emissions of 6.4 million tonnes.

Our customers are drawn from public and private sectors across the world and include AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Dell, HSBC, ING, Nestlé, BNP Paribas, Ford Motor Company, the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the UK Department of Work and Pensions. Our largest customers have more than 300,000 seats, our smallest just 500.

Address

97-107 Uxbridge Road

CP House

Ealing

London

Telephone: +44 (0) 208 326 3880

Email: info@1e.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1e_global/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1Eglobal