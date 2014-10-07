This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

4energy is a market leader in developing innovative, connectivity and infrastructure management solutions. The products and platforms are data driven and deliver reliable cooling for data centers, cellular base stations and other technical facilities.

4energy products deliver increased network and facilities performance through cost savings and operational reliability with an excellent ROI of 2-3 years. Marquee customers include Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, BT, Experian, etc. The company is headquartered in the UK with offices across the globe.

Address

Nottingham Science Park,

Jesse Boot Avenue,

Nottingham

Telephone: +44 115 922 8751

Email: info@4energy.co.uk