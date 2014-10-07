This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

8x8 Solutions, the UK/European arm of 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), is a trusted provider of secure and reliable cloud-based unified communications and virtual contact centre solutions to more than 37,000 small, midsize and distributed enterprise organisations operating in over 40 countries across six continents. 8x8's out-of-the-box cloud solutions replace traditional on-premise PBX hardware and software-based systems with a flexible and scalable Software as a Service (SaaS) alternative, encompassing cloud business phone services, contact centre solutions, and web conferencing. Our software integrates with leading ERP, CRM, HCM and other third-party applications suites, such as Salesforce.com, Netsuite and Zendesk, to provide organisations with an integrated, fully functional business communications and collaboration experience.

The 8x8 Virtual Office cloud telephony solution allows for rapid provisioning of business phones and mobile devices globally. Customers need only install our application on their mobile device or plug in our pre-configured IP phones to use a turnkey business phone solution and access our software platform. The 8x8 Virtual Office Pro unified communications service allows subscribers to manage essential, advanced business communications functions, such as web conferencing, Internet fax and call recording, online through a centralised web-based portal via a PC, laptop or smartphone.

8x8 Virtual Contact Centre is a fully integrated cloud-based call centre solution that works with any broadband Internet connection and provides enterprise-class functionality combined with Virtual Office calling features. Virtual Contact Centre allows companies to quickly deploy and operate multi-channel contact centres without the time and expense of purchasing, installing and maintaining costly, specialised equipment.

Address

Oxford House

Bell Business Park

Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 096 6000

Email: corporate-uk@8x8.com