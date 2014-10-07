A few more Google Nexus 9 details spilled via the FCC

A little bit more has been revealed about the alleged incoming Nexus 9, thanks to a filing made with the FCC over in the US.

The entry actually pertains to a "0P82100 tablet" from HTC (spotted by SlashGear), and with HTC making Google's next slate, the rumour mill has tied this up to be the incoming 8.9in Nexus tablet.

However, the details provided with the device are sparse, and mostly to do with the wireless side of the equation. Allegedly, the Nexus 9 will have 802.11ac Wi-Fi and it will be dual-band (we'd be very surprised if it didn't feature both of those, frankly), and it also confirms that NFC will be on board (again, not surprising, and not much of a revelation).

Other than that, nothing else is revealed – not even the positioning of the logo on the hardware, which is often highlighted in these things – making this a rather disappointing piece of leakage.

The Nexus 9 is expected to have a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display powered by a 64-bit Tegra K1 chip, and previous speculation has pointed to a chunky 4GB of RAM. It's also expected to have a keyboard cover, which coupled with the bigger screen will make the Nexus more suited to dipping into productivity tasks.

