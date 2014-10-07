A10 Networks Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



A10 Networks provides cutting edge infrastructure optimising technology with a clearly defined path to support growing networks. Through investment in design, test and support services, A10 delivers a consistent and high performance solution that supports service provider and enterprise business models.

A10’s EMEA region is growing 100% year-over-year through a community of accredited partners across EMEA providing local support and best in class solutions. The award-winning A10 Thunder™ and AX Series Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) offer industry leading price versus performance in a compact and highly efficient platform with the ability to scale for the requirements of the largest cloud or service provider applications.

Address

107 Cheapside

London

Telephone: +44 207 397 2911

Email: emea_sales@a10networks.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/a10networks

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/A10-Networks/133959183559

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/525424