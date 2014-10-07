Accumuli Security

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

About Accumuli

Accumuli is a leading, rapidly growing, UK-based independent specialist in IT Security.

Accumuli specialises in value-added solutions and services to help organisations secure their business against the ever-increasing threat landscape. Accumuli’s solutions and services secure IT infrastructure, remove complexity of security management, provide real time security intelligence and reduce total cost of implementation and on-going management. Accumuli achieves this through a combination of Technology, Professional and Managed Services, underpinned by its highly experienced, highly skilled employees.

Accumuli's global customer base consists of companies of all sizes across an expanding range of industry sectors, including financial services, utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing and government.

Accumuli is a public company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with offices in Basingstoke, Cambridge and Leeds. For more information visit www.accumuli.com.

Address

Tuscany House

White Hart Lane

Basingstoke

Hampshire

Telephone: +44 (0)1256 303 700

Email: info@accumuli.com

Website: http://www.accumuli.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/accumuli_sec

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/2378049?trk=tyah