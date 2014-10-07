This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Acora is a rapidly growing UK based IT service provider delivering a range of advisory, applications, cloud and co/outsourced IT services to over 350 dynamic mid-market businesses.

Our services are underpinned by our selective outsourced service model which allows us to take the optimum amount of responsibility for our clients IT, enabling them to focus on what they do best. We can work with you, for you, or alongside you from the boardroom to the data centre to the desk top.

Our services and processes meet the key industry standards based on ISO through to ITIL. Our 3 star SDI accredited service desk ensures customer cases are handled quickly by our first level response team.

We have significant partner status with most of the key technology vendors - these include being an IBM business partner.

Address

Acora House

Albert Drive

Burgess Hill

West Sussex

Telephone: +44 (0) 844 264 3333

Email: enquiries@acora.com

Website: http://www.acora.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcoraLtd

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/acora---outsourced-it-services