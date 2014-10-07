This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Adapt is and award-winning, end-to-end Managed Services Provider and Cloud Integrator.

Adapt helps organisations transform their IT capability. Our award-winning managed infrastructure services deliver real-world advantage, driving rapid, progressive change and enabling innovation.

Adapt’s integrated offering spans the entire IT infrastructure, from end-to-end management and enterprise cloud services to complex colocation and networking solutions, underpinned by flexible commercial models.

Address

Adapt Services Ltd

18th Floor, Broadgate Tower

20 Primrose Street

London

Telephone: 0845 304 3044

Email: domore@adapt.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Adapt/122193357862960

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/503605?trk=pro_other_cmpy