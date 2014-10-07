This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



ADTRAN ProCloud Wi-Fi offers a “No Worry” fully managed, business-class Wi-Fi service built on Bluesocket vWLAN. ProCloud Wi-Fi services are flexible and scalable, ensure a secure, always-on wireless network, provide proactive network monitoring, moves/adds/changes, and monthly management reports.

ProCloud Wi-Fi offers a flexible model whereby customers can host the solution in-house, have it publicly hosted by ADTRAN or offer our partners a Private Label option, where they gain valuable services revenue.

Address

Lakeview

1420 Arlington Business Park

Theale

Reading

Telephone: +44(0)118 931 7089

Email: sales.wne@adtran.com

Website: http://www.adtran.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/adtran

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adtran.inc