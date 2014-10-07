This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

People want to work anywhere; on any device, and IT needs to enable them -- without drowning in complexity or compromising on security, performance, reliability or cost.Aerohive's mission is to Simpli-Fi these enterprise access networks with a cloud-enabled, self-organizing, service-aware, identity-based infrastructure that includes innovative Wi-Fi, VPN, branch routing and switching solutions.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company's investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Address

Aerohive Networks Europe LTD

The Court Yard

16-18 West Street

Farnham

Telephone: +44 (0)1252 736590

Email: info365@aerohive.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aerohive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aerohive-Networks/113724428686506

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?home=&gid=1900882&trk=anet_ug_hm