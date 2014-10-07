This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
People want to work anywhere; on any device, and IT needs to enable them -- without drowning in complexity or compromising on security, performance, reliability or cost.Aerohive's mission is to Simpli-Fi these enterprise access networks with a cloud-enabled, self-organizing, service-aware, identity-based infrastructure that includes innovative Wi-Fi, VPN, branch routing and switching solutions.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company's investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Northern Light Venture Capital and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog or become a fan on our Facebook page.
Address
Aerohive Networks Europe LTD
The Court Yard
16-18 West Street
Farnham
Telephone: +44 (0)1252 736590
Email: info365@aerohive.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aerohive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aerohive-Networks/113724428686506
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?home=&gid=1900882&trk=anet_ug_hm