This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Agileise is about bringing agility to your business through the use of new technology.

We specialise in the sale of software solutions and consultancy services in these markets:-

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for IT network and server security. Compliance, audit and regulatory requirements - PCI DSS, COCO, GPG13 etc. Log file management, File Integrity Monitoring.

IBM z/OS Mainframe Integration products that bring your mainframe security events right into your Enterprise SIEM solution - in real time!

Agileise offer solutions that are quick to implement and offer a high return on your investment - Fast!

Visit our stand to hear about our special CorreLog SIEM offer and see a demo.

Address

Enterprise House

Roundwood Lane

Harpenden

Telephone: +44-1582-380140

Email: ipexpo@agileise.com