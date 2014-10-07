This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



AirTight Networks offers secure cloud-managed Wi-Fi for the distributed enterprise. Social + Analytics go beyond 'plain-vanilla' Wi-Fi and allow you to understand and connect with your customers.

AirTight’s patented technology protects enterprises from the growing problem of Wi-Fi security threats and allows them to comply with emerging wireless compliance standards, such as PCI.

AirTight’s award-winning solutions are used by customers globally in the government, financial, retail, hospitality, telecom, technology, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and education sectors.

Address

AirTight Networks

Telephone: +44 (0) 79 1234 2431

Email: simon.hollister@airtightnetworks.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/AirTight

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AirTightNetworks

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/airtight-networks