AirTight Networks offers secure cloud-managed Wi-Fi for the distributed enterprise. Social + Analytics go beyond 'plain-vanilla' Wi-Fi and allow you to understand and connect with your customers.
AirTight’s patented technology protects enterprises from the growing problem of Wi-Fi security threats and allows them to comply with emerging wireless compliance standards, such as PCI.
AirTight’s award-winning solutions are used by customers globally in the government, financial, retail, hospitality, telecom, technology, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and education sectors.
Address
AirTight Networks
Telephone: +44 (0) 79 1234 2431
Email: simon.hollister@airtightnetworks.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/AirTight
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AirTightNetworks
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/airtight-networks