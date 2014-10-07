This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

AirWatch by VMware is the leader in enterprise mobility management, with more than 13,000 global customers. The AirWatch platform includes industry-leading mobile device, email, application, content, and browser management solutions. Organizations can implement these solutions across device types and use cases, including complete EMM for corporate and line of business deployments, and containerized solutions for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs. Acquired by VMware in February 2014, AirWatch is based in Atlanta and can be found online at www.air-watch.com. VMware is headquartered in Silicon Valley and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

