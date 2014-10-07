This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Akamai powers the hyperconnected world. Today you demand instant access to everything, everywhere, on any device. And your friends and colleagues expect you to have it. Business leaders are taking advantage of all of this to accelerate innovation – and are monetising it every step of the way.

Akamai helps businesses connect the hyperconnected, empowering them to transform and reinvent their business on the Web. Our customers are able to embrace trends like mobile, cloud and big data while overcoming the challenges presented by security threats and the need to reach users globally. Akamai removes the complexities of connecting the increasingly mobile world, supporting 24/7 consumer demand, and enabling enterprises to securely leverage the cloud.

Innovators like working with Akamai because our technology is built with the future in mind, and simply gets out the way. And because no one carries more of the world’s Web traffic than Akamai, we offer unmatched reliability, visibility, security and expertise. Total, pervasive reach. That’s what the Akamai Intelligent Platform™ is all about.

To learn more about how Akamai is accelerating the pace of innovation in a hyperconnected world, please visit www.akamai.com or blogs.akamai.com, and follow @Akamai on Twitter.

Address

Aviator Park

Station Road

Addlestone

Telephone: +44 (0)1784 225 531

Email: contact-uk@akamai.com

Website: http://uk.akamai.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Akamai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AkamaiTechnologies

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/akamai-technologies