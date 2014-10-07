Alcatel-Lucent UK Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



With our more than 7,500 people in 130 countries and 2,200 partners worldwide,

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers solutions across three business segments to

more than 250,000 customers worldwide.

• Networks: Creating the infrastructure to enable the delivery of real-time applications

across converged networks, data centers, service-aware networks and managed access

services.

• Communications: Enabling collaborative conversations through communications

platforms and end points, unified communication and collaboration applications,

and video solutions.

• Genesys: Engaging customers in conversation through customer service applications

and social engagement.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is part of Alcatel-Lucent, a leader in mobile, fixed, IP and optics

technologies, and a pioneer in applications and services for service providers. We are built

on a history of innovation that includes Bell Labs, one of the world’s foremost centers of

research and innovation in communications.

Working in trusted relationships that start by listening to our customers’ needs, and

backed by a global ecosystem of experts and partners, we collaborate on solutions

that power growth and innovation for our customers through improved customer and

employee engagement. We bring an unmatched heritage of ideas and execution to

enable companies to transform communications into meaningful conversations across

customers, partners and employees.

Communications: Enabling Collaborative Conversations.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications solutions reduce your costs, optimize employee

conversations and enhance access to knowledge across the enterprise. They enable you to

improve productivity and business outcomes by making it easier to for people to connect

and work together. Our communications solutions increase mobile workers’ efficiency

by enabling them to access information via any device and conduct business anywhere.

With Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications solutions, your business can simplify and

enhance business processes while facilitating fast-decision-making within your organization.

Solutions include:

• Unified Communications & Collaboration

• Visual Communications

• Next Generation Telephony & Applications

• Mobility

Networks: Delivering Real-Time

Conversations.

An Application Fluent Network from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise ensures that users experience a consistent, high-quality conversation with reduced complexity for IT and network managers. An Application Fluent Network achieves this result through a simplified, resilient and low-latency network architecture with built-in security. An Application Fluent Network features

automatic controls for tuning the priority given to individual conversations based on user, device and context.

Application Fluent Networks also deliver streamlined operations through automated provisioning and low power consumption.

Our Application Fluent solutions include:

• Converged Networks that provide a single network for voice, video and data.

• Data Center Switching that provides a scalable and low-latency data center fabric.

• Service Aware Networks that provide an always-on private WAN.

• Managed Access Services that provide Ethernet services for enterprise and residential buildings.

Genesys: Engaging Customers in Conversation.

Genesys customer service applications strengthen customer relationships and optimize business results by proactively engaging customers with an ideal experience through any channel and device they choose. This approach identifies customer needs, preferences and their unique value to deliver a consistent conversation at every touch point, turning customers into brand advocates who will not only provide a reliable revenue base, but also drive new business.

Genesys solutions direct more than 100 million customer interactions around the world every day. These solutions leverage customer investments and enable rich customer service solutions as a result of an open platform philosophy and flexible deployment models, including cloud services. Genesys solutions include:

• intelligent Workload Distribution

• Social Engagement

• eServices

• intelligent Customer Front Door™

• Workforce Optimization

Helping Customers Create New Conversations

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is dedicated to helping you transform your communications into meaningful conversations.

Our unmatched solutions and services offer you the innovations you need to change the conversation in your business and across your organization. Here are just a few of the ways Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is helping customers change the conversation today:

• Groupama. Changing the conversation for insurance claims with proactive, cross-channel, location-based customer engagement for the iPhone.

• Reece & Nichols. Changing the conversation between agents, buyers and sellers in real estate with unified communications across a range of smart phones.

• Telstra. Changing the conversation for new telecom and information service subscribers by prioritizing applications and reducing processing time by as much as 40 percent.

• National Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Children (USPCC). Changing the conversation for

child social services by enabling 50,000 one-to-one chats in the first year of implementation.

• Shangri-La Hotels. Changing the conversation with hotel guests through improved employee engagement, skills assessment and training.

“Alcatel-Lucent has always been a strong player in the enterprise market and we applaud their development innovation in their strategic solutions. Alcatel-Lucent has moved ahead with new

products in all three parts of their business. Genesys released their G8 suite of software;

Communications unveiled the OpenTouch architecture, a move in the right direction; and

the Network business announced their Data Center vision anchored by the OmniSwitch 10K and

6900 products.”

Chris Barnard,

Telecoms and Networking,

IDC

Change The Conversation In Your Business!

To see how you can benefit from integrating the innovative solutions, and extensive support

and services offered by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise into your business, we invite you to visit Stand C12 at IP Expo. Or visit us at www.alcatel-lucent.com/enterprise

Address

Alcatel-Lucent

Voyager Place

Shoppenhangers Road

Maidenhead

Telephone: 07800550554