Alert Logic provides security and compliance for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure, allowing customers to benefit from deep security insight and continuous protection at a lower cost than legacy security offerings.

Fully managed by a team of experts, the Alert Logic Security-as-a-Service solution provides network, system and web application protection immediately, wherever your IT infrastructure is deployed.

Alert Logic partners with the leading cloud platforms and hosting providers - including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Rackspace,VMware Sungard, Peer1 and Navisite - to protect over 2,700 organizations worldwide.

Built for cloud scale, our patented platform manages Petabytes of data, analyzes 255 million security events monthly, and identifies 40,000 incidents a month that are managed by our security operations team. Alert Logic is based in Houston, Texas, and was founded in 2002. Alert Logic recently expanded internationally by establishing UK offices in London and Cardiff, and opening its first European Datacentre in Newport, and state of the art Security Operations Centre in Cardiff during the summer of 2014.

