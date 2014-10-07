This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Alliance Storage Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is the primary source for professional data archiving solutions worldwide that meet and exceed today’s challenging regulatory demands for secure archival data. Professional solutions provide value to any industry including: Healthcare, Finance, Government, Insurance, Legal, and more.

These regulatory-compliant systems preserve unaltered data for extended periods (greater than 50 years) at an exceptionally low total cost of ownership.

Scalable product offerings include: Direct and Networked-Attached (DAS/NAS) Plasmon® storage libraries, with Ultra Density Optical (UDO™) as the core technology, related Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM) media, and archive software.

Best-in-class global support services are available to sustain customer installations. Additionally, a complete line of certified Plasmon® parts are available. ASTI is committed to providing every customer with exemplary customer service and support from first contact through the life of the relationship.

Thousands of businesses worldwide trust ASTI quality to secure their valuable investments in corporate data.

Address

Alliance Storage Technologies

Telephone: +44 (0)845 557 0934

Email: craigh@astiusa.com