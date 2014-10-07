Altodigital Networks Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Established in 1975, Altodigital is one of the largest, independent suppliers of office technology and information management in the UK. Altodigital’s expertise lies in managing office environments to help businesses in both the private and public sector to minimise costs and raise productivity.

Within our solutions portfolio Altodigital offer a wide range of hardware and software solutions. Our hardware partners include Ricoh, Kyocera, HP, Lexmark, Sharp & Canon, and our best of breed policy means that we can provide a bespoke solution tailored to your requirements. Whatever you need, Altodigital can provide a variety of cutting-edge technologies designed to give maximum versatility and flexibility.

To learn more about Altodigital’s products and services please visit www.altodigital.com, call 0845 504 5353 or email learnmore@altodigital.com

Address

Universal House

Mint Business Park

41 Butchers Road

Docklands, London

Telephone: 0845 504 5353

Email: learnmore@altodigital.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Altodigital

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Altodigital/214254118607018

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/altodigital?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_139561