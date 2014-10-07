This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Alvarion Ltd. provides optimized wireless broadband solutions addressing the connectivity, coverage and capacity challenges of telecom operators, smart cities, security, and enterprise customers. Our innovative solutions are based on multiple technologies across licensed and unlicensed spectrums. Alvarion’s diverse portfolio encompasses multiple frequencies, networks, applications, topologies and environments. With unparalleled experience, Alvarion fortifies reliable partnerships with years of field experience and over three million wireless broadband links deployed worldwide. (www.alvarion.com)

Address

Alvarion

Telephone: +44 (0)7809 599195